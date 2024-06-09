Passenger dies and driver left with serious injuries after crash with Land Rover towing trailer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called at 11.20am on Saturday (8 June) to reports of a collision on Downs Road, Brading, Isle of Wight. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai and a Land Rover, which was towing a trailer.
The passenger of the Hyundai, a 77-year-old woman from Newport, died at the scene, police said. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old man from Newport, suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated at hospital.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident. Did you witnesses the collision or did you see the vehicles travelling in the area? Do you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle which may have caught footage of the incident? If you have any information please contact us as soon as possible online or on 101 quoting 44240240538.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.