A passenger died in a crash that left a driver with serious injuries following a collision with a Land Rover towing a trailer.

Police were called at 11.20am on Saturday (8 June) to reports of a collision on Downs Road, Brading, Isle of Wight. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai and a Land Rover, which was towing a trailer.

The passenger of the Hyundai, a 77-year-old woman from Newport, died at the scene, police said. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old man from Newport, suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated at hospital.

