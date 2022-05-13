Margaret Wilkinson, a former trustee of Gosport Voluntary Action (GVA), committed her life to volunteering for an abundance of charities, and supporting plenty of others too.

The dedicated campaigner spent 17 years as GVA chairwoman, before stepping down in November 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former chairwoman of Gosport Voluntary Action, Margaret Wilkinson, left, has died. Picture: GVA

A fervent and dedicated supporter of older and vulnerable people’s rights, Margaret was the inspiration behind the GVA’s befriending service, which connects elderly people in Gosport who are lonely or isolated.

Kay Hallsworth, GVA’s chief executive, said: ‘We are all deeply saddened to learn about Margaret’s death, and our thoughts are with her friends and loved ones at this very sad time.

‘Whilst I didn’t have the good fortune to meet Margaret in person, her many years of dedicated service at Gosport Voluntary Action, and indeed at a number of charities within the borough of Gosport, will continue to be an inspiration to our local community for many years to come.

‘Working tirelessly to make a difference to the lives of older and vulnerable residents for many years, Margaret leaves behind a legacy of great kindness, compassion and solidarity with, and towards, residents at risk of becoming marginalised or overlooked.

‘She showed us that by working together in partnership with other charities, community groups, residents and volunteers, we can all make a vital difference to others, and pave the way to a stronger, kinder and more inclusive society, where everybody’s voice is heard.’