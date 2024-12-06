Councillors were left “shocked” by the high demand for essential supplies for children while donating to the Paulsgrove Bathroom Bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run by local volunteers Mandy Buxey and Michelle Maguire, the Paulsgrove Bathroom Bank provides vital bathroom products, including shampoo and sanitary items, to those in need – all donated by local people.

Operating out of St Michael’s Church, the initiative aims to tackle hygiene poverty, a growing issue during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, where people cannot afford basic toiletries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Paulsgrove Bathroom Bank provides vital bathroom products, including shampoo and sanitary items, to those in need | LDRS

Paulsgrove councillors Chris Dike and George Madgwick, along with local campaigner Jaime Custerson, recently donated just over £300 to the cause.

They expressed feeling “shocked” by the high demand for vital supplies, particularly for children.

Cllr Dike praised the volunteers’ dedication: “I’ve met the volunteers from the bathroom bank on numerous occasions recently. Their passion and drive to help local people is something we should all admire.

“I am proud to support their outreach programme and do my part in making life a little easier for those residents in Paulsgrove who truly need it most. The team offers a valuable service at a crucial time of year when many people struggle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bathroom bank is open Friday and Saturday morning from 9am to midday | LDRS

Cllr Madgwick described Mandy and Michelle as “pillars of the community” and praised Father Hugo Deadman for his contributions since taking over St Michael’s in 2023 by expanding local outreach and strengthening the “church’s importance within our community.”

Local campaigner Jaime Custerson donated supplies and created Christmas toiletry bags for children. She said: “As someone who’s worked as a carer for years, I often see first-hand the struggles of normal people within our community.

“I just wanted to do a little to make Christmas a little easier for parents and their children. In the gift bags I made, I also included some treats as well as colouring books and toys as a little extra to put a smile on kids’ faces.”

The bathroom bank is open Friday and Saturday morning from 9am to midday, more information can be found on the Hive Portsmouth website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re struggling with the cost of living Portsmouth City Council has listed various forms of support on its website.

It was reported in March this year that around three million people are thought to be experiencing hygiene poverty in the UK.