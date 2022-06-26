Kaiden Hopkins, eight, left, and Oliver Keen, seven at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250622-25)

Paulsgrove Carnival in Portsmouth captured in pictures

Paulsgrove carnival returned this weekend for the first time since 2019.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:19 am
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:21 am

The event has been running since 1985, and saw a red, white and blue-themed carnival procession followed by music, entertainment, face painting, and rides.

Photographer Chris Moorhouse was there to capture some of the fun on the green in Hempsted Road.

1. In tune

New Groove Roots on stage at the Paulsgrove and Wymering Carnival (jpns 250622-29)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. Family day out

The Ames and the Shires families (jpns 250622-26)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Having fun

Natalie Willis and her daughters, Poppie, eight, and Lacie, 12, right (jpns 250622-27)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. Hello ducks

The Morrisons, from left, Steven with Ina, two, Josie, two, Gemma, and Paula (jpns 250622-24)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

