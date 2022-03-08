The couple were joined by just three others on their special day, ‘Ollie, Ollie and Ollie.’

Their four-month-old, Oliver and the inspiration behind his name, their two witnesses and best friends Oliver Bateman and Olivia Brewis.

‘It didn’t feel weird not having 100 people there, we’re all so used to that now,’ says Ryan.

Sammi and Ryan Tessier on their wedding day.

‘I can’t describe it as anything other than perfect.’

After a two-year engagement, of which Ryan had the Tinder logo imprinted on the ring, one baby and a pandemic later, Ryan and Sammi are thrilled to ‘complete’ their family unit by making their union official.

‘The weirdest thing is it didn’t feel much different today, I’ve seen her as my wife for so long,’ says Ryan.

With an original plan to cast aside tradition and get married in pyjamas, the pair only began organising the finishing touches to their wedding, the week before they were married.

The marriage of Sammi and Ryan Tessier.

‘It went very quickly from something almost like a necessity, to something really special which we weren’t expecting’ says Ryan.

Through connections with his job as a funeral director, Ryan made a last minute decision to book a limousine, Sammi’s mum booked photographer Carla Mortimer, and Ryan’s dad bought the rings.

Ryan says: ‘It cost us all in all about £48!’

Ryan, 28, and Sammi, 24, met seven years ago on the online dating app Tinder and say that the ‘low-maintenance’ wedding was a perfect fit for them who are both just that.

The marriage of Sammi and Ryan Tessier.

‘The greatest thing is at the end of the day when it’s all over, we don’t have another 20 grand to pay off,’ adds Ryan.

The couple from Paulsgrove, say that the day ‘felt just as special’ and Ryan and Oliver are happy to welcome Sammi ‘into the fold’ as a Tessier.

Ryan says: ‘Even the dog had my surname!’

‘It just felt like the logical thing to do, our little family unit is complete.’

The marriage of Sammi and Ryan Tessier.

On return home, Sammi’s mum had prepared for the newlyweds return, having lit candles around the house and the wedding party enjoyed the rest of the day relaxing at home and napping alongside six-month-old Oliver.

‘The first order of business was of course getting out of our suit and wedding dress and getting into pyjamas,’ laughs Ryan.

The pair plan to have a larger celebration next March with their wider family, which due to an ‘fantastic’ group of friends and connections, is also likely to cost ‘practically nothing,’ Ryan says.

‘You always hear about couples struggling with commitment, but Ryan is just so excited for every new step with me, it’s always been really easy,’ says Sammi.

‘We’re just two sides of the same coin, we didn’t have the cold feet thing on the wedding day, it just felt right,’ Ryan adds.

