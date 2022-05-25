Vera Harris and her son David Harris have made a window display at their home in Paulsgrove to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230522-28)

David Harris, along with his 79-year-old mother Vera, collected model red buses, mini Union Jack flags, and a small corgi to create the miniature scene.

He also had a large photograph of Buckingham Palace printed specially for the background of the display, which is in the window of their home in Deerhurst Crescent.

Vera with the window display. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230522-29)

David, 50, who has lived in Paulsgrove for more than 40 years, said: ‘We started over a year ago on this display, trying to get it all ready for the jubilee.

‘We’ve been working on getting the items to fill up the window.

‘For many years now, I’ve been doing Christmas displays, and I thought as the jubilee was coming up, it would be nice as it will be the Queen’s last one.

‘One of my favourite things is the carriage, which I hand-built myself.

Detail from the display. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 230522-27)

‘It took me several hours to make.’

He also made horses to pull the carriage as he could not find suitable models.

David is planning to take part in jubilee celebrations at Fratton Community Centre, where he regularly visits with his mother.

Children at Bunnywarren Pre-school Nursery have been creating red, white, and blue decorations for the community centre ahead of celebrations next month.