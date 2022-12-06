The zoo confirmed on Tuesday that ‘a number of’ its penguins tested positive for avian influenza on Monday.

In a statement it said: ‘Unfortunately, these birds died as a result of their illness. We are working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency and the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to ensure all necessary biosecurity measures are in place.’

The Humboldt penguins at Marwell Zoo taken in 2019 by Rich Gunter from Hilsea.

While the zoo has stayed open, the Tropical House and walkthrough aviaries are closed and flamingos have been brought under a covered area of their enclosure, and the penguins are off-show.

The zoo said: ‘We have already been taking precautions, including foot dips for guests, and these will continue to be in place while we investigate.

‘Thanks as always to our dedicated animal and veterinary teams for working so hard to ensure the health and wellbeing of our animals.’