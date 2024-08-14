Pensioners to lose winter fuel payments as government axes support
Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced in late July that those not on pension credit or means-tested benefits will no longer be eligible for winter fuel payments.
The annual payments, worth between £100 and £300, were limited following what Reeves described as the previous government’s “undisclosed” spending.
Government figures show some 28,824 pensioners received the payments in Portsmouth last year but, following the changes, as few as 4,334 people could be eligible from autumn.
Nationally, the scrapped payments affect around 10 million people, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition recently argued that it could leave “millions” of elderly people living in “cold damp homes” this winter.
HIVE Portsmouth is a partnership between Portsmouth City Council, the NHS, and those in the voluntary and community sectors.
Lorna Reavley, chief officer of HIVE Portsmouth, said: “We know that people are struggling during the cost of living crisis and that people will be worried about energy costs this winter.
“There is help and support available. Warm Spaces are friendly, warm spaces in the local community where people can meet others, take part in activities and get a warm meal or drink. Details of these spaces will be made available ahead of the colder weather.
“Many local charity and voluntary sector services also work closely with Switched On Portsmouth, the Portsmouth City Council service that provides free energy saving measures and other support to help people reduce their bills, raising awareness of the support available and how to access it.
“General advice and support can be found through our helpdesks, located in Portsmouth Central Library, Guildhall Square and at Paulsgrove Housing Office, Allaway Avenue, through Advice Portsmouth, and through Portsmouth City Council’s online Cost of Living Hub, a one-stop guide to the help available if you’re struggling to make ends meet. Those looking for specific support can find details of local organisations through the Hive Directory.”
Residents can call the HIVE helpline on 023 9400 7124 or contact the council’s cost of living helpline on 023 9384 1047.
