People encouraged to spend night under stars at Fratton Park to support homelessness

This event will be the third CEO Sleepout since 2018 and will take place at Fratton Park on April 27. Organisers are urging those in the business community to take part and make a real difference to people’s lives.

Chief executive of the charity Bianca Robinson said: ‘This is a business fundraiser like no other. Business leaders have the power, opportunity and responsibility to ensure they are active within communities and play a role in strengthening the fabric of society. This event is a chance for them to take leadership and make a stand against inequality.’

Speaking of the rise of homelessness, Bianca said: ‘No city in the UK is immune to homelessness – you only need to walk down any of the city streets to see that rough sleeping is on the rise. That said, work on the homelessness issue in Portsmouth is heading in the right direction, with rough sleeping figures down this year – opposing the national figures which show that rough sleeping across the UK has risen by 26 per cent.’

Funds raised from the event will be donated to initiatives that are working locally on the frontline to support those who are homeless. The money will be split between a number of local charities including Pompey in the Community, Life House, Home Start, Free to Fly, The Roberts Centre, as well as local foodbanks.

Terence Carvalho, regional director from Delivered Social, is sleeping out for the first time. He said: ‘I’m so proud to be alongside so many incredible business leaders in our city who are helping raise funds and awareness for homelessness in Portsmouth.’

He decided to sign up after hearing Bianca at the Shaping Portsmouth conference in January 2023. He added: ‘As a Portsmouth Ambassador and this year’s Shaping Portsmouth business award winner, I felt I had to be involved to continue supporting our community.

‘Homelessness is a massive issue in our city, which unfortunately has continued to grow and has a great risk of becoming worse due to the cost-of-living crisis.’

Speaking of why it is important for the local business community to get involved, Terence said: ‘We need to get behind CEO Sleepout to make our city a better place to live, work and invest.’

Since the charity was founded in 2013, events have raised £3.6m which helps those who are affected by homelessness across the country. Organisers are hoping to raise £50,000 at this event to add to that figure.

Urging people to sign up Bianca said: ‘While participants may be cold and uncomfortable taking part in this event, giving up their warm bed and home comforts for one night will help them to gain a deeper empathy and changed mindset for people in the grip of poverty and homelessness. You will make a real difference and you could even change somebody's life.’