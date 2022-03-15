Marking one of the worst nights of the war for those living in Gosport - January 10 to 11 in 1941 - the replacement war memorial plaque is located on the newer Marina Buildings in Stoke Road, which were destroyed in air raids.

The commemorative ceremony was organised by Councillor Dawn Kelly with funding from Southern Co-op and its funeral care branch in Stoke Road after the previous plaque became weather-worn and difficult to read.

Councillor Dawn Kelly (Christchurch Ward) with Andrea Witham (Funeral Coordinator at Co-operative Funeral Care) in front of the plaque in Stoke Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (150322)

The plaque now states: ‘Marina Buildings. This stone was laid as a memorial to the people of Gosport who lost their lives due to enemy action. Here on the night of 10/11 January 1941 Marina Buildings were destroyed in air raids. Rebuilt December 1947. Architect Ernest I. Thomas FRIBA, Builder John Hunt Ltd, Owner George Brigden.’

Cllr Kelly said: ‘The previous plaque started life in St Edwards Road and over the years it was moved and had become very weathered. The stone was so hard to read that it made reproducing the text a challenge.

‘It needed replacing so I was very pleased when Southern Co-op offered to do it for free via their stonemasons. It is a mark of respect for people who put their lives on the line so it is only right for it to be restored and a commemorative ceremony to mark the occasion.’

During the war, a total of 114 people lost their lives in Gosport as a result of air raids.

The plaque at Stoke Road. Picture: Mike Cooter (150322)

According to Gosport Heritage Open Days, Gosport experienced 1,591 alerts, 61 raids, and was hit by more than 400 high explosive bombs and over 10,000 incendiary bombs were dropped.

Andrea Witham, funeral co-ordinator at The Co-operative Funeralcare, said: ‘With war in the forefront of our minds, it seems even more poignant than ever to mark this occasion and commemorate all those who have lost their lives over the years.

‘With many of the people who lived through World War Two no longer with us, it is important for the rest of us to take up the baton and ensure their experiences continue to be remembered.’

Peter Cardy, of the Heritage Open Day, said: ‘I used to live nearby and was born between two roads that were bombed during the war so it is a very poignant occasion.’

Historian David Moore, 70, said: ‘It’s brilliant to have the new plaque - it’s all down to Dawn’s hard work in tracking down the original.

‘It’s great to see something preserved for future generations.’

Historian Patrick Miller took a picture of the original plaque in 1980 and was able to make the words visible on his computer which were then used on the replacement plaque.

‘It’s a windy corner so over the years the words deteriorated so it’s nice to have the new plaque that everyone can see,’ he said.

