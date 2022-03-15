Cyclist in his 70s taken to hospital with 'serious' head injury after a collision in Hilsea

Police are appealing for information after the incident on the cycle path between the Mountbatten Centre and Hilsea Lido yesterday afternoon (March 14).

The second cyclist, aged between 20 and 30, did not stop at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called shortly before 5pm to a report of a collision involving a cyclist and another cycle path user close to Hilsea Allotments, which occurred at approximately 4.20pm.

The incident took place on the path between the Hilsea Lido and Mountbatten. Drone Shot of Mountbatten Centre by Sarah Marston Instagram: @sarahmarston13

‘The cyclist, a 75-year-old man, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with a serious head injury. He remains there in a critical condition.

‘The second person, at this time believed to be a cyclist, did not stop at the scene.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

‘Did you see the second person leaving the scene?

‘We’re particularly keen to hear from two people who were seen in the area at the time riding mountain bikes.

‘They are both described as white, aged between 20 and 30-years-old and both wearing dark clothing.

‘One of the men was wearing an Adidas tracksuit with three stripes down the side. One of the mountain bikes has been described as having distinctive red spokes.’

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting Op Width/44220102608.

Alternatively, they can submit information via the hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

