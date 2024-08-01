It took Pete Codling around three years to create what is believed to be the largest charcoal drawing ever created. The 170-square-metre artwork drawn on a replica sail of the HMS Victory contains painstakingly detailed portraits of hundreds of prominent people with links to Portsmouth.

Saturday, July 27, saw it unveiled to the public as it was hung from the Fratton End of Fratton Park as the culmination of Portsmouth FC’s 125-year anniversary celebrations. Over a thousand people turned up to the incredible piece of work and the setting was fitting from both the artists and the clubs point of view.

Colin Farmery, chair of Pompey History Society at Portsmouth FC said: “This collaboration has been in the works for almost a year and we were thrilled to see the final outcome. As part of Portsmouth FC’s 125th anniversary, we were tasked with reaching out to all parts of the community to create legacy projects. We couldn’t have predicted at the time that just around the corner at the Historic Dockyard, Pete was already at work on this magnificent piece of art.”

“We quickly realised that there was a synergy between his project and the football club. It was a unique opportunity to immortalise some Portsmouth Football Club legends, and Pete appreciated the chance to reach a new audience.”

Amongst the many historical figures depicted by Pete is legends of the football team, including Bob Blyth, Jimmy Dickenson, Alan Knight, and Gemma Hillier. Colin added: “We sought a way to round off the 125th anniversary season, and the unfurling of the sail on Saturday provided the perfect closing. We are thrilled with the outcome and felt a lot of pride for both our club and the city.”

For the artist, it was an honour to have his work on display at a location that holds significant meaning to him. Pete said: “It was incredibly important for me to showcase this sail at a club that I love deeply. Portsmouth FC has always been a significant part of my life, and to see this artwork unveiled at Fratton Park is a dream come true.

“Having my family, friends, and many of the people who are featured on the sail present on the day made it even more special. This project has been a labour of love, and sharing it with the community that inspired it is incredibly rewarding."

Following its residency at Fratton Park, the artwork will temporarily be rigged onboard HMS Warrior in Portsmouth Harbour, before being exhibited semi-permanently at the Dockyard in Boathouse 4, ready for the August Bank Holiday, and will feature prominently in the city’s centenary celebrations in 2026. Portsmouth Historic Quarter, Arts Council England, and Portsmouth City Council have funded both the artwork and the residency.

1 . Pete Codling unveils his work Pete said: "It was incredibly important for me to showcase this sail at a club that I love deeply. Portsmouth FC has always been a significant part of my life, and to see this artwork unveiled at Fratton Park is a dream come true." | Portsmouth Creates Photo Sales

2 . Artwork unveiled at Fratton Park Pete Codling's incredible 170-square-metre artwork was successfully unveiled at Fratton Park on Saturday, July 3. | Portsmouth Creates Photo Sales

3 . View of the Fratton End The public were able to visit Fratton Park for three to see the artwork that took Pete Codling three years to make | Portsmouth Creates Photo Sales