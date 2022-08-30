Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picturehouse is holding a showing of 1960s classic, Two Way Stretch, which features the much-loved late Bernard Cribbins who died in July.

The showing, which will take place on September 2 at 2pm, also pays homage to Portsmouth’s Peter Sellers, who was born in Castle Road in 1925, in what is now the Mayfair Chinese restaurant and takeaway.

Two Way Stretch is showing at Southsea Community Cinema

The film also features Wilfred Hyde White, David Lodge, Maurice Denham, Lionel Jefferies, Liz Fraser, Irene Handl, Beryl Reid, Arthur Mullard and Mario Fabrizi.

The comedy is about a gang of prisoners who intend to break out of prison, carry out a robbery and break back in so they have an alibi.

The viewing is free, but it is asked that people leave a donation to the Portsmouth Film Society and there will be refreshments.