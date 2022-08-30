News you can trust since 1877
Peter Sellers and Bernard Cribbins film Two Way Stretch is showing at Southsea Community Cinema

A one-off showing of a Peter Sellers and Bernard Cribbins film is being held at Southsea Community Cinema.

By Sophie Lewis
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:46 am
The picturehouse is holding a showing of 1960s classic, Two Way Stretch, which features the much-loved late Bernard Cribbins who died in July.

The showing, which will take place on September 2 at 2pm, also pays homage to Portsmouth’s Peter Sellers, who was born in Castle Road in 1925, in what is now the Mayfair Chinese restaurant and takeaway.

The film also features Wilfred Hyde White, David Lodge, Maurice Denham, Lionel Jefferies, Liz Fraser, Irene Handl, Beryl Reid, Arthur Mullard and Mario Fabrizi.

The comedy is about a gang of prisoners who intend to break out of prison, carry out a robbery and break back in so they have an alibi.

The viewing is free, but it is asked that people leave a donation to the Portsmouth Film Society and there will be refreshments.

It is advised that people get to the cinema early and book tickets.

