The NHS Parliamentary Awards are a fantastic opportunity for MPs to recognise local health and care organisations or individuals within the healthcare system by nominating them for a variety of categories.

Pets As Therapy team has received the Volunteer Award at the NHS Awards. Pictured: (Right to left) Snowy and Steven, Whiskey and Lesley, Maggie & Mollie and Tess, Louis and Madeleine

This year’s award ceremony fell on the 75th anniversary of the NHS and over 750 nominations were received in total.

Caroline Dinenage nominated five local organisations or individuals for different categories, with three of them making the final shortlist. The Pets As Therapy group from Portsmouth Hospitals were announced winners of their ‘Volunteer’ category at the Awards ceremony in Westminster.

Caroline said: ‘I was bursting with pride to join Pets As Therapy on the stage to collect their award. They do such an amazing job in boosting wellbeing and brightening the days of patients and staff alike, and this is a great way to recognise their contribution.

‘The dogs absolutely stole the show.’

