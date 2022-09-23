The ‘blessing of pets’ will be held to St George’s Church at 11am on Saturday, October 1.

This service has been held at the Hambledon Road church every year at this time, except during the pandemic.

It is an opportunity for the whole community to bring their pets to church for a special blessing by the St George’s parish priest.

Members of the St George's Church congregation hold their dogs while they sing hymns at a previous Blessing of the Animals service. Picture: Vernon Nash (051019-024)

Parish priest Reverend Dr Colin Lawlor said: ‘St Francis of Assisi is known for being the patron saint of pets - amongst other things - and this weekend is only a couple of days before his official feast day.

‘But he also cared for all of creation so it is appropriate that this weekend is our harvest festival.

‘So on Sunday we give thanks for the gifts of food and the land including the food producers and all those involved in keeping us fed.

‘And on Saturday we have this special blessing for our pets.’

Anyone is very welcome to come to church and bring their pets to be blessed.

Churchwarden Chris Gadd added: ‘We always get a good collection of dogs. We have also had cats and a tortoise in the past.

‘And for those who do not think their pet is well suited to bringing to church for whatever reason you can of course bring a picture and have that blessed.