The "phenomenally great man" was honoured yesterday morning (August 4) as hundreds of friends, family members and loved-ones gathered for the service. Gurbux passed away aged 86 on Monday (July 31) at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Well-wishers flocked to Portsmouth from as far as India for the procession. Gurbux was the father of seven children including sons Sroop, Gurmit and Manmeet, his eldest.

Manmeet said his kindness touched people across the country. He told The News: “He was a well respected member of the community, not just in Portsmouth, but across the UK.

People gathered for Gurbux's funeral at the Guru Nanak Sar Gurdwara temple in Somers Town, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“He was the last of his generation in Portsmouth. It’s a sad loss, but his funeral is a celebration of the achievements he had, and how he served the community – he was a true servant to it.”

Gurbux was born on September 18, 1936 and was one of the last of the generation from the 1940s and 1950s who had originally settled in England – moving to the country when he was 18. He was orphaned at the age of 11 and was involved in the Partition of India in 1947.

Once he moved to Portsmouth, Gurbux became an active member of the close-knit Sikh community alongside his work. He worked in the prison service for 25 years as a Sikh minister, and was later employed at Portsmouth dockyard. He also built his own businesses.

Funeral of Gurbux Singh Bhakar on Friday 4th August 2023. Pictured: Family members comforting each other at Sikh temple, Guru Nanak Sar Gurdwara, Southsea Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Alongside his work life, he was devoted to the Sikh temple – holding counselling services, giving prayer readings week after week, hosting several weddings and and doing whatever needed to be done. Amreek Singh Digpal, 67, a priest at the Guru Nanak Sar Gurdwara temple in Margate Road, Somers Town, met Gurbux in 1958.

He said Gurbux’s greatest achievement was serving in the temple for over 60 years voluntarily. “He’s done it all and got the t-shirts to prove it,” Amreek said.

"He was a phenomenally great man who was close to many families. It’s as much of an accolade as I could give him. I don’t have the words to describe him and shower praises on him

"Praises are coming in from absolutely everywhere. He was one of the priests and was a cracking handyman.

Pictured: Coffin holding Gurbax Singh Bhakar's body leaving the Sikh temple, Guru Nanak Sar Gurdwara, Margate Road, Somers Town. Picture: Habibur Rahman

"If anything needed doing around the temple, he would take his screwdriver and hammer, and it would be fixed. He would help every family when they needed it, always there for them. Whether it was financial, physical, emotional or spiritual, he was there.”

Amreek’s fondest memory was when he went to Gurbux’s wedding in 1959, a “huge occasion” which was one of the first Sikh weddings in the UK. He also reminisced about the pair going to watch Indian films in London.

“In our hearts, he will always be remembered,” Amreek added. “He was like a big brother to me.” Hundreds of people congregated at the temple to pay their respects.

Family members first took the coffin containing Gurbux’s body at his home in Chichester Road, North End, and loaded it into a hearse full of flowers. A horse drawn carriage lead a procession to the temple.

The procession for Gurbux Singh Bhakar. A horse-drawn cart lead the procession from the Singh home in Chichester Road, North End. Picture: Habibur Rahman

People then entered the temple to see the coffin. Some wept while others sang prayers in full voice, with the family being allowed to pay their final respects in a period of privacy.

As the coffin was loaded back onto the hearse, headed for Portchester crematorium in Upper Cornaway Lane, coins were thrown into the air as a mark of respect. It signified the spiritual wealth that Gurbux brought to everyone he met. Balloons were let go and flew into the sky, with further prayers being held after his cremation.

Amreek said his passing has rocked the community. He added: “There have been continuous prayers for three days as a mark of respect. The prayer book has been read day and night for 72 hours.

“There will be a 40 day period of official mourning. We’ll be all together, everyday, celebrating his life, not mourning it. The last few days were really hard on me and everyone.”

Amreek said he was “privileged and honoured” to share two slugs of scotch with Gurbux in hospital, the last moment they spent together.

Pictured: Prayers held at the Sikh temple, Guru Nanak Sar Gurdwara, Somers Town, Portsmouth, during Gurbux Singh Bhakar's funeral. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Manmeet said the lessons Gurbux taught have set himself and the family up for life. He added: “My dad gave us all a very good upbringing, very much a family man. He provided for us and made sure we all stood on our own two feet.

“He was a very simple man and lived a simplistic life, never living beyond his means, always happy.

"He taught me to respect others. It has taken him a lifetime to earn the respect that he has, and we were taught that if you respect other people, you will receive it in return.

“That was his motto, being kind, generous and to give when you can.” Jung Singh, 43, of Somers Town, met Gurbux in the temple when he was young.

He said: “We grew up with him and we’d watch him at the front conducting the service. There were so many valuable lessons that he taught us.

"Losing him was a massive shock. Now, hopefully someone will step up and follow on from the good work and endeavours that he did, to improve our community and education here.”

Jung described Gurbux a very noble, holy and spiritual man. He added: “When we were in the temple, that was where we would create our understanding and bond.

“He grew this community and continued the lineage. His work is why we still have our temple today. The service was very moving. When a monumental figure like that falls, it is a big upset for the community.”