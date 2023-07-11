Phoenix Rehoming: Hampshire-based charity unable to accept anymore dogs due to shortage of fosterers - how to help
Phoenix Rehoming took to Facebook to ask for people to become volunteer fosterers as it is now officially full and can no longer accept anymore dogs. The charity works to help dogs find their forever homes and the team of volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that they help as many dogs as possible – and they are now pleading with people to sign up to become a fosterer.
The post said: ‘We have no foster spaces left.
‘We rely on kind volunteers to open their homes and hearts to a dog in need.’
The charity has previously rescued a stray cat called Shaun, who needed emergency vet treatment after a lifetime on the streets and they also covered the vet bill for a dog who was injured in a car accident.