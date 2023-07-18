A rehoming charity for dogs and cats is desperately seeking loving homes for the animals in their care – here are 9 pets looking for a home.
They have recently posted to Facebook that the team are desperately looking for people to become the new owners of the beautiful pets they have – or to become foster owners.
Here are 9 dogs and cats that are currently looking for their forever home in Hampshire:
1. Phoenix Rehoming
Phoenix Rehoming are looking for people to adopt the dogs and cats in their care - can you help? Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
2. Julia, Hayling Island
This gorgeous girl, Julia, is five years old and she is a large crossbreed weighing 32kgs.
She is super friendly with people, loves cuddles and lots of fuss. Julia is house trained and can be left and she is being rehomed because she’s not getting along with one of the resident dogs. Julia can be reactive on walks towards other dogs but can be distracted with food. She’s food motivated, loves toys and very smart making her easy to train.
The adoption fee is £375 and to see what this includes, visit the website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
3. Flower, Hedge End
Five-year-old Flower has had the very worst start to her life - She was a stray, unwanted and unloved.
Flower was struck by a car and as a result sustained a nasty open break to her back leg which needed to be amputated.
She is the sweetest girl with people but not a fan of other dogs and it is not surprising considering all she has been through. For this reason Flower needs to be the only pet in the home.
Flower is looking for a quiet and understanding home. She loves sunbathing in the garden, lazing on her bed and being brushed.
She greets her foster family with the wiggliest bottom and tail. She is a quiet and unassuming girl who is house trained, polite indoors and can be left.
She is appropriately 17kg and the adoption fee is £225 which includes 6 sessions of hydrotherapy, vaccines and much more. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming
4. Shaun, Havant
Since being in foster Shaun has learnt how to adapt to a safe loving environment and while it took him a settling in period, he has come on leaps and bounds. Shaun has learnt that being stroked is a good thing and now comes to ask for attention and he has also rediscovered his purr and meow. He loves playing with toys and is learning to communicate when he wants fuss, to play, or when he is hungry. Shaun loves nothing more than to cuddle on the sofa or bed, he is starting to sit on laps for cuddles, and is well on his way to becoming a loving companion. Shaun is desperate to find his furever home he just needs time and understanding he has already come on so much and has so much more to give.
The adoption fee for Shaun is £145 and to find out more information about what this includes, visit the charity's website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming