4 . Shaun, Havant

Since being in foster Shaun has learnt how to adapt to a safe loving environment and while it took him a settling in period, he has come on leaps and bounds. Shaun has learnt that being stroked is a good thing and now comes to ask for attention and he has also rediscovered his purr and meow. He loves playing with toys and is learning to communicate when he wants fuss, to play, or when he is hungry. Shaun loves nothing more than to cuddle on the sofa or bed, he is starting to sit on laps for cuddles, and is well on his way to becoming a loving companion. Shaun is desperate to find his furever home he just needs time and understanding he has already come on so much and has so much more to give. The adoption fee for Shaun is £145 and to find out more information about what this includes, visit the charity's website. Photo: Phoenix Rehoming