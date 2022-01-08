Photos capture aftermath of car fire on Southsea Common

Firefighters from Southsea Fire Station battled the blaze after being called at approximately 4.15am.
The car left the road and ended up on Southsea Common near
Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital, the fire service said.
Following the incident, drivers are being warned to ‘drive carefully’ in the winter conditions.
Pictures from Southsea Common at around 8am capture the aftermath of the crash.
Including debris from the car, including part of the bumper, as well as damage to the grass on the common.
