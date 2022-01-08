Southsea Fire Station shared a dramatic photo of the incident as motorists are being urged to ‘drive carefully’ in wintry conditions.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Southsea Common near the naval war memorial at approximately 4.15am today.

Two people have been taken to hospital, the fire service has said.

A car 'engulfed in flames' on Southsea Common. Picture: Southsea Fire Station via Twitter

A spokesman for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘We were called at about 4.15am, came through as a RTC and a car on fire and it was right outside the Portsmouth Naval Memorial.

‘We turned up and there was a car that had come slightly off the road, was on its roof and was completely engulfed in flames. Fortunately no-one was trapped in the car.

Picture showing the aftermath of the crash on Southsea Common this morning.

‘The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries, but didn't appear to be any serious injuries.’

The spokesman then added the following warning for drivers to ‘remember to drive carefully in these wet and icy conditions’.

The News has contacted South Central Ambulance Service.

Debris from the collision was still visible on the common at around 8am, including part of a car bumper and a discarded Nike shoe.

