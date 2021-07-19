Re-opening night of Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth after the Gov have relaxed the Covid restrictions. Pictured are revellers having fun on the night. Picture: Sam Stephenson
Re-opening night of Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth after the Gov have relaxed the Covid restrictions. Pictured are revellers having fun on the night. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Photos from The Astoria nightclub's midnight opening as Covid restrictions lift

HUNDREDS of revellers took to the dancefloor at The Astoria nightclub this morning as Covid restrictions lifted at midnight.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:49 am

More than 1,000 people came to the Guildhall Walk venue to celebrate the first club night in 18 months.

It was a special night for clubbers as well as club staff - including DJs and fire-breathing stilt walkers - after the uncertainty of the last year and a half.

