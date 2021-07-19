More than 1,000 people came to the Guildhall Walk venue to celebrate the first club night in 18 months.

It was a special night for clubbers as well as club staff - including DJs and fire-breathing stilt walkers - after the uncertainty of the last year and a half.

Click through the picture gallery to see all of the photos from the midnight celebration.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

1. Pulling some moves Re-opening night of Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth after the Gov have relaxed the Covid restrictions. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo

2. Light show The dancefloor Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo

3. Glad rags Revellers having fun on the night. Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo

4. On the dancefloor Busy Photo: Sam Stephenson Buy photo