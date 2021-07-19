Photos from The Astoria nightclub's midnight opening as Covid restrictions lift
HUNDREDS of revellers took to the dancefloor at The Astoria nightclub this morning as Covid restrictions lifted at midnight.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 11:49 am
More than 1,000 people came to the Guildhall Walk venue to celebrate the first club night in 18 months.
It was a special night for clubbers as well as club staff - including DJs and fire-breathing stilt walkers - after the uncertainty of the last year and a half.
Click through the picture gallery to see all of the photos from the midnight celebration.
