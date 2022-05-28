Police, paramedics and fire crews are said to be attending the incident in London Road, Hilsea.

Road closures are in place near the Coach and Horses pub.

Photos show a large fire in one of the flats with the balcony appearing to be well ablaze.

Flat fire in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Paul Garrod

The images are from Paul Garrod.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 3.46pm today (28 May) to assist fire service with traffic management in London Road following a fire at a block of flats.

‘We remain at the scene.’

In a post on Facebook, Portsmouth Police added: ‘Please be aware we are on scene along with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service at a fire on the junction of London Road and Beechwood Road in Hilsea.

‘There are a number of road closures in the area that will affect you getting in and out of the city.

‘We will update you as soon as we have one to provide.