Invented in 1965 by two Washington dads struggling to entertain their bored family, Pickleball is a fun sport that is a combination of badminton, tennis, and table tennis.

Players use paddles made from wood to hit a perforated polymer ball, over the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the popular sport has arrived in Portsmouth by local, Jenny Simmance who came across it last year. A few months later she set up a group that meets regularly on Saturday at the Portsmouth Tennis Centre.

Jenny Simmance came across pickleball last year and it has become a popular sport in the area.

SEE ALSO: Bridgemary Bowling Club adapts zimmer frames to make mobility aids for older people playing the game

Jenny said: ‘I completely suitable for all abilities. You have your two-year-old person there down to people they’ve had or have horrific incidents. Children can do it as well. It’s so easy to pick up and it’s fantastic because if you’ve got joint problems, it’s not so wearing on your joints. It’s a good fitness.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad