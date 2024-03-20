Picture shows crash scene of lorry and car outside Queen Alexandra Hospital

A picture shows the crash scene of a lorry and car outside Queen Alexandra Hospital this morning (Wednesday).
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crash outside QA. Pic: Stuart VaizeyCrash outside QA. Pic: Stuart Vaizey
Crash outside QA. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

The C.J Bird lorry is positioned just overhanging the centre road markings at an angle while the car is stranded side-on to the HGV pointing across the road while partially in a layby.

The driver of the car was thought to be a woman in her 60s. It is not clear what happened but no-one was hurt following the incident around 8.30am near A&E.

Police attended the scene as people watched on nearby. A police spokesperson said: "This was a non-injury collision – police attended to assist with traffic management but have since stood down."

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.