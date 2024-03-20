Picture shows crash scene of lorry and car outside Queen Alexandra Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crash outside QA. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

The C.J Bird lorry is positioned just overhanging the centre road markings at an angle while the car is stranded side-on to the HGV pointing across the road while partially in a layby.

The driver of the car was thought to be a woman in her 60s. It is not clear what happened but no-one was hurt following the incident around 8.30am near A&E.