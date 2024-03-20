Picture shows crash scene of lorry and car outside Queen Alexandra Hospital
A picture shows the crash scene of a lorry and car outside Queen Alexandra Hospital this morning (Wednesday).
The C.J Bird lorry is positioned just overhanging the centre road markings at an angle while the car is stranded side-on to the HGV pointing across the road while partially in a layby.
The driver of the car was thought to be a woman in her 60s. It is not clear what happened but no-one was hurt following the incident around 8.30am near A&E.
Police attended the scene as people watched on nearby. A police spokesperson said: "This was a non-injury collision – police attended to assist with traffic management but have since stood down."
