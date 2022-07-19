The dramatic drone picture was passed to The News after the incident, which saw firefighters evacuate the occupants of the partially-collapsed house in Eastney Road, Eastney.

The emergency services were called just after 3.30pm on Sunday.

This included three fire engines, a response support vehicle and the aerial ladder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collapsed wall and roof at the Eastney Road home

People inside the houses on both sides of the collapsing property were rescued.

The roof at the rear and side of the property crumbled.

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: ‘Firefighters evacuated people living in the homes either side of the affected property, but thankfully no-one was trapped.

‘Our aerial ladder was used to inspect the damage from above.

‘Damage included the partial collapse of the rear and side of one house, and signs of a partial collapse of one neighbouring property.’

Firefighters left at 6.30pm.

Eastney Road was shut near the junction of Henderson Road and Methuen Road as a result of the collapse.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang as the roof fell in.

Contractors who work for Colas, Portsmouth City Council’s highways contractor, were also there.

A council spokesman said: ‘Colas attended this private property.

‘The incident did not affect the highway, however Colas barriered the property off as a precaution and informed Portsmouth City Council Building Control.’

Eight or nine people were evacuated.

They were sheltered in the nearby Eastney Evangelical Church.