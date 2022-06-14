Picture shows smashed up car after crashing into tree off A27 with emergency crews on scene amid travel disruption

THIS picture shows a smashed up car which crashed into a tree after leaving the A27 near Emsworth.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 7:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 7:44 pm

The vehicle has been left badly damaged at the front following the eastbound collision, according to the AA.

Read More

Read More
M27 drivers and holidaymakers heading west on A31 warned of 12-mile road closure...

The extent of the driver’s and/or passenger(s) injuries is not known at this stage but paramedics were pictured at the location.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A27 crash eastbound near Emsworth on June 14, 2022.

A lane has been closed with severe traffic disruption being caused to drivers between Emsworth and Chichester.

The stretch of road affected is eastbound at Emsworth Services to A259 Cathedral Way - the Fishbourne Roundabout.

The AA said the crash was reported at 4.14pm.

SEE ALSO: Vehicle fire

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

A27EmsworthChichesterPompeyPortsmouth