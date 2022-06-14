The vehicle has been left badly damaged at the front following the eastbound collision, according to the AA.
The extent of the driver’s and/or passenger(s) injuries is not known at this stage but paramedics were pictured at the location.
A lane has been closed with severe traffic disruption being caused to drivers between Emsworth and Chichester.
The stretch of road affected is eastbound at Emsworth Services to A259 Cathedral Way - the Fishbourne Roundabout.
The AA said the crash was reported at 4.14pm.
