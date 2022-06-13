Portsmouth traffic: A31 Ringwood reopens after vehicle fire but delays remain plus latest on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:21 pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Latest traffic updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

A vehicle fire on the A31 in the New Forest caused heavy traffic earlier.

The road was blocked – with warnings of hour long delays.

All lanes have now reopened but delays remain.

Delays are building

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Monday, 13 June, 2022, 14:40

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
  • Vehicle fire causing major delays on A31
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 14:40

Further disruption on A31

Monday, 13 June, 2022, 14:18

A31 lanes reopen but delays remain

Monday, 13 June, 2022, 12:49

‘Large plumes of smoke’ could be seen after fire

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: ‘A van blaze on the A31 westbound carriageway saw 20 calls made into the HIWFRS Control Room.

‘Crews from Redbridge and Eastleigh including a specialist water carrier vehicle were on the scene on the main road in Minstead.

‘A large plume of smoke could be seen in the distance as the fire spread from the van on the hard shoulder to a nearby grass verge.

‘The van was destroyed in the blaze before firefighters wearing sets of breathing apparatus, extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.

‘After damping down the crews returned to station at 12:23, before the road was partially reopened.’

Monday, 13 June, 2022, 12:19

Police are at the scene

Monday, 13 June, 2022, 12:05

Vehicle fire causing major disruption

Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 17:53

Major delays on M27 this evening

Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 14:02

Emergency services at the scene of A27 crash

Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 16:17

Vehicle fire causing delays on M27

Saturday, 11 June, 2022, 12:24

Here’s what caused major disruption on M27 in Fareham

Tuesday, 07 June, 2022, 18:06

Eastleigh road remains shut after fatal crash

Police confirmed that a man died following the crash.

It involved a BMW and a HGV.

