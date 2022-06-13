Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
A vehicle fire on the A31 in the New Forest caused heavy traffic earlier.
The road was blocked – with warnings of hour long delays.
All lanes have now reopened but delays remain.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Monday, 13 June, 2022, 14:40
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- Vehicle fire causing major delays on A31
Further disruption on A31
A31 lanes reopen but delays remain
‘Large plumes of smoke’ could be seen after fire
A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue said: ‘A van blaze on the A31 westbound carriageway saw 20 calls made into the HIWFRS Control Room.
‘Crews from Redbridge and Eastleigh including a specialist water carrier vehicle were on the scene on the main road in Minstead.
‘A large plume of smoke could be seen in the distance as the fire spread from the van on the hard shoulder to a nearby grass verge.
‘The van was destroyed in the blaze before firefighters wearing sets of breathing apparatus, extinguished the fire using hose reels and jets.
‘After damping down the crews returned to station at 12:23, before the road was partially reopened.’
Police are at the scene
Vehicle fire causing major disruption
Major delays on M27 this evening
Emergency services at the scene of A27 crash
Vehicle fire causing delays on M27
Here’s what caused major disruption on M27 in Fareham
Eastleigh road remains shut after fatal crash
Police confirmed that a man died following the crash.
It involved a BMW and a HGV.