Pictures of fatal M27 crash scene where lorry driver died

The multi-vehicle crash happened westbound between junction 5 and 7 around midday on February 21.

Michal Kaminski, 36, from Salisbury was killed as the M27 was brought to a close for two days.

Danger-driver Ross Neiland, 38, of Littlehampton, was speeding at 90mph in spite of treacherous weather conditions before causing the fatal collision. He was sentenced to nine years and nine months jail yesterday for his reckless actions.

Michal was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after his lorry was forced off the carriageway and into the metal support of an overhead gantry - with the camera shaking after the fatal impact. The lorry later burst into flames.

Highways England has released pictures of the M27 aftermath scene from its motorway cameras in the aftermath.