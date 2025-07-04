Pictures of glitz and glamour from Portsmouth High School prom

Here are some moments from the Year 11 prom which was held at the school:
1. Portsmouth High School prom
All the glitz and glamour as students dress to impress at Portsmouth High School prom Photo: Sally Tiller
2. Portsmouth High School prom
Students dressed to impress at Portsmouth High School prom Photo: Sally Tiller
3. Portsmouth High School prom
Students dressed to impress at Portsmouth High School prom Sally Tiller Photo: Sally Tiller
4. Portsmouth High School prom
All the glitz and glamour as students dress to impress at Portsmouth High School prom Photo: Sally Tiller
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.