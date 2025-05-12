15 pictures of glorious VE Day commemorations in Waterlooville

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 12th May 2025, 10:45 BST

VE Day was commemorated in style in Waterlooville yesterday (Sunday, May 11) at a fabulous community event.

Entertainment, stalls and funfair rides were among the things on offer at the event in Houghton Avenue, Newlands, at a family-fun filled event to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe during the second world war.

Pictures Mike Cooter:

Youngsters join in with the FitnFunkey dance group. Picture: Mike Cooter (110525)

1. Glorious VE Day commemorations in Waterlooville

Youngsters join in with the FitnFunkey dance group. Picture: Mike Cooter (110525) | Mike Cooter

Waterlooville was flying the flag for VE Day

2. Glorious VE Day commemorations in Waterlooville

Waterlooville was flying the flag for VE Day | Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

FitnFunkey dance group from Waterlooville performing at the VE80 fete in Waterlooville. Picture: Mike Cooter (110525)

3. Glorious VE Day commemorations in Waterlooville

FitnFunkey dance group from Waterlooville performing at the VE80 fete in Waterlooville. Picture: Mike Cooter (110525) | Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

Andy Denholm (51) event organiser at the VE80 fete in Waterlooville. Picture: Mike Cooter (110525)

4. Glorious VE Day commemorations in Waterlooville

Andy Denholm (51) event organiser at the VE80 fete in Waterlooville. Picture: Mike Cooter (110525) | Mike Cooter Photo: Miek Cooter

