15 pictures of glorious VE Day commemorations in Waterlooville

Entertainment, stalls and funfair rides were among the things on offer at the event in Houghton Avenue, Newlands, at a family-fun filled event to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe during the second world war.
Pictures Mike Cooter:
1 / 4
VE Day was commemorated in style in Waterlooville yesterday (Sunday, May 11) at a fabulous community event.
Entertainment, stalls and funfair rides were among the things on offer at the event in Houghton Avenue, Newlands, at a family-fun filled event to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe during the second world war.
Pictures Mike Cooter: