Pictures show scene where woman fell from height at Portsmouth block

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Emergency crews rushed to a council block in Buckland after a woman fell from height – with pictures captured from the scene.

Emergency crews - including an air ambulance - attended Washington Street around 5pm on Tuesday (July 22) as a large cordon was set up in a car park at the front of the block.

Police earlier confirmed a woman fell from a balcony just before 5pm before she was treated at the scene and rushed to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.51pm by the ambulance service, who were treating a woman in her 40s who had fallen from a height. The woman was conveyed to hospital for treatment.”

The spokesperson said the matter was no longer being treated as a police incident. No one was arrested.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed a crew was dispatched at 4.45pm to the incident. “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before transferring them to hospital via road ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

Woman seriously injured in balcony fall

Police, paramedics, and an air ambulance, have been deployed to Washington Road, Buckland, this evening (July 22). A cordon has been put up and a block of flats has been taped off by police.

