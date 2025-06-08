Pictures show scenes of revellers for Portsmouth Pride

Portsmouth was chosen out of more than 260 community-run Pride organisations across the UK to host the the festival.

The event shone a “national spotlight on the work of a volunteer-run local charity organising one of the biggest, completely free and unfenced Pride events in the country", said Portsmouth Pride.

The festival was a celebration of LGBTQ+ communities that saw thousands attend.

See pictures below of the event.

Portsmouth Pride Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-054)

Zoe Wortt and Michelle Penn, right. Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-060)

Some members of Wessex Wyverns RFC. Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-056)