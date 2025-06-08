Pictures show scenes of revellers for Portsmouth Pride

Portsmouth was chosen out of more than 260 community-run Pride organisations across the UK to host the the festival.
The event shone a “national spotlight on the work of a volunteer-run local charity organising one of the biggest, completely free and unfenced Pride events in the country", said Portsmouth Pride.
The festival was a celebration of LGBTQ+ communities that saw thousands attend.
See pictures below of the event.
1. Portsmouth Pride
Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-054) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
2. Portsmouth Pride
Zoe Wortt and Michelle Penn, right. Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-060) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Portsmouth Pride
Some members of Wessex Wyverns RFC. Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-056) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Portsmouth Pride
From left, Kacey Whitehead, 11, with her mother Tracey Whitehead, and Jade Darroch. Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-077) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.