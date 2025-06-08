Pictures show scenes of revellers for Portsmouth Pride with spectacular parade and colourful event in Southsea

By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jun 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 12:21 BST
People lined the streets of Southsea as Portsmouth Pride came to the city for the first time on Saturday.

Portsmouth was chosen out of more than 260 community-run Pride organisations across the UK to host the the festival which featured a colourful parade along Southsea Esplanade and a huge free event on Southsea Common featuring music, entertainment and lots of fun.

The event shone a “national spotlight on the work of a volunteer-run local charity organising one of the biggest, completely free and unfenced Pride events in the country", said Portsmouth Pride.

The festival was a celebration of LGBTQ+ communities that saw thousands attend.

See pictures below of the event and a video above by My Portsmouth By Drone.

Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-070)

1. Portsmouth Pride

Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-070) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-054)

2. Portsmouth Pride

Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-054) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Zoe Wortt and Michelle Penn, right. Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-060)

3. Portsmouth Pride

Zoe Wortt and Michelle Penn, right. Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-060) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Some members of Wessex Wyverns RFC. Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-056)

4. Portsmouth Pride

Some members of Wessex Wyverns RFC. Portsmouth Pride, Eastney Esplanade on Southsea seafront Picture: Chris Moorhouse (070625-056) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

