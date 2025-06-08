Portsmouth was chosen out of more than 260 community-run Pride organisations across the UK to host the the festival which featured a colourful parade along Southsea Esplanade and a huge free event on Southsea Common featuring music, entertainment and lots of fun.
The event shone a “national spotlight on the work of a volunteer-run local charity organising one of the biggest, completely free and unfenced Pride events in the country", said Portsmouth Pride.
The festival was a celebration of LGBTQ+ communities that saw thousands attend.
See pictures below of the event and a video above by My Portsmouth By Drone.
