Pictures show serious crash scene beneath M275

By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Apr 2025, 18:17 BST
Around 15 emergency vehicles including an air ambulance attended a serious incident below the M275 this afternoon – see pictures from the scene below.

A witness said they believed a “motorbike crash” had taken place as over 10 police vehicles and five ambulances attended the scene by Lakeside, close to the Village Hotel, some time before 4pm.

It is thought two people were injured and needed urgent treatment from medics at the scene - with an air ambulance also landing on the Lakeside field. Emergency vehicles were seen beneath the flyover in Lakeside Drive near the Porsche garage.

The witness said: “Motorbikes ride alongside that footpath and under the bridge so they could have had an accident.

“There were two people (injured). There were over 10 police cars and about five ambulances with an air ambulance also landing.”

Another person said the crash involved a motorcyclist, which looked “serious”.

Police and air ambulance have been contacted.

