Pictures show 'Smart' car crashed on Hayling Island beach as readers poke fun

A driver suffered minor injuries after hitting the object around 3.30pm on Sunday in an embarrassing single-vehicle collision, as reported.

Debris was seen scattered nearby on the sand amid questions over how the “not so Smart” car ended up on the beach popular with sunbathers. Luckily no one was injured in the bizarre incident.

A witness told The News on Monday: “The car embedded itself into a large concrete block. The driver was still in the vehicle with passersby around the vehicle.”

A force spokesperson previously said: “Police were called at 3.30pm on Sunday (May 11) to a collision on Hayling Island beach. One person suffered minor injuries.”

Now pictures have been shared on The News’ social media which show the car wedged into the block as some readers reacted mockingly to the vehicle now revealed as a “Smart” car.

One person posted: “You can’t park there.” A second person wrote: “Probably left the handbrake off.”

A third asked whether it was a “driverless car” before someone responded with a crying laughing emoji and said: “Smart car.”

A fifth person added: “Not so smart.”

1 . 'Smart' car crashes on Hayling Island beach 'Smart' car crashes on Hayling Island beach on Sunday in glorious weather. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . 'Smart' car crashes on Hayling Island beach 'Smart' car crashes on Hayling Island beach on Sunday in glorious weather Photo: Mandie Hek Photo Sales

3 . 'Smart' car crashes on Hayling Island beach 'Smart' car crashes on Hayling Island beach on Sunday in glorious weather Photo: Mandie Hek Photo Sales