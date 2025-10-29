Pictures show worrying scenes after Costa Coffee fire in Portsmouth - update

By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Oct 2025, 18:31 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 19:16 GMT
Pictures show the scene after a fire erupted at Costa Coffee in the city centre this afternoon.

The Isambard Brunel Road coffee shop and Premier Inn above were both evacuated following the terrifying incident around 2pm today. Isambard Brunel Road was closed between Greetham Street roundabout and Stanhope Road to the Station Street junction. The fire has now been put out.

No one is thought to have been injured following the fire which "accidentally" started. Police are not investigating the incident, a spokesperson told The News.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire in a coffee shop on Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth, at 2pm this afternoon. Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Waterlooville used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

“There have been no reported injuries, and it is thought that the cause of the fire is accidental. The hotel above has been temporarily evacuated due to smoke entering the property.

“The fire has been extinguished, and firefighters are working to clear smoke from both properties. Residents are being asked to avoid the area where possible.”

Giving an update, a spokesperson has now said: “We still have four fire engines on scene at Isambard Brunel Road and the road closure will still be in place for at least another two hours. Whilst the fire was extinguished before 3pm, the crews are still dealing with the vast amount of smoke which has entered the hotel above the coffee shop.”

Hampshire Fire & Rescue at the aftermath of a fire at Costa Coffee, Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-28)

Hampshire Fire & Rescue at the aftermath of a fire at Costa Coffee, Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-28) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Police and Hampshire Fire & Rescue at the aftermath of a fire at Costa Coffee, Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-24)

Police and Hampshire Fire & Rescue at the aftermath of a fire at Costa Coffee, Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-24) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Hampshire Fire & Rescue at the aftermath of a fire at Costa Coffee, Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-35)

Hampshire Fire & Rescue at the aftermath of a fire at Costa Coffee, Isambard Brunel Road, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-35) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Costa Coffee after the fire was put out

Costa Coffee after the fire was put out Photo: Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

