The car park closed at the beginning of January and since then, contractors have been clearing the site and taking it down bit by bit. The demolition comes as Fareham Borough Council plans to replace the multi-storey car park with a new surface car park with larger parking spaces. The new site will also benefit from four electric vehicle charging points, with the capacity to add a further 12 if required.
Councillor Seán Woodward, Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: “I will be pleased to see a much more practical and attractive surface car park in 2024, in line with the opening of our new arts and entertainment venue Fareham Live, when we will have many hundreds of spaces within a couple of minutes’ walk of the new venue and the shopping centre.”