Pictures to take you back as hundreds turn out for Southwick Revival

By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Jun 2025, 18:01 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 18:39 BST
Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday for Southwick Revival, which showcased vehicles and characters from war time England.

The event, which also runs on Sunday, made its annual return to Southwick following the 81st anniversary of D-Day on Friday June 6.

See pictures from the incredible event below.

Related topics:EnglandSouthwick
