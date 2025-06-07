Pictures to take you back as hundreds turn out for Southwick Revival

The event, which also runs on Sunday, made its annual return to Southwick following the 81st anniversary of D-Day on Friday June 6.
See pictures from the incredible event below.
1. Southwick Revival
Hundreds of people turned out on Saturday for the Southwick Revival, which showcased vehicles and characters from war time England.
Pictured - Bryan Grayson
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. Southwick Revival
Pictured -
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. Southwick Revival
Pictured - A spitfire was on display
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. Southwick Revival
Pictured - A spitfire was on display
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
