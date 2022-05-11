Hampshire Constabulary is supplying the tabards to welfare officers in bars and nightclubs, who are staff members dedicated to helping customers.

Among the clubs taking part are Pryzm in Portsmouth and Emma’s nightclub in Gosport.

New pink tabards are being given out to welfare officers across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, including at Emma's in Gosport and Pryzm in Portsmouth. They were launched at Plush in Basingstoke

Welfare officers are trained to recognise the signs of drunkenness, drug abuse, and whether a customer is under age or vulnerable.

The officers are also alert to any predatory behaviour or any activity that may lead to crime and disorder.

The pink tabards have ‘welfare’ written across the front and back.

Funded by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and Hart District Council, the tabards will ensure the officers are clearly visible and more approachable when working in venues.

Rob Cohen, force licensing and alcohol harm reduction sergeant, set up the project and is delighted to be able to roll out the tabards.

He said: ‘It is great to see that licensees across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are employing welfare officers to support their customers and reduce vulnerability in our towns and cities.

‘The improved visibility of welfare support staff in our venues will encourage members of the public to seek help for themselves or others.

‘This visibility will be the same in all participating venues, wherever you may go for a night out in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

‘Customers are not loyal to one venue but they migrate between clubs and bars, and if there is that consistent approach to welfare visibility, this can only be a benefit.

‘I am still hoping other venues will get involved and they can reach out to receive information on the benefits of welfare officers.

‘This is a project that will benefit the whole force and it highlights how we are all working together to help protect the community.’

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s interim executive director of residents’ services, Tom Payne, said: ‘The night-time economy has been hit hard by the pandemic and the welfare officers will make people enjoying a night out feel safer and more secure.’

People can flag areas on a map where they do not feel safe, regardless of whether a crime has taken place.

For more information see www.police.uk/streetsafe

FULL LIST OF WHERE THE TABARDS WILL BE USED

NORTH

Fever – Basingstoke

Plush – Basingstoke

Popworld – Fleet

SOUTHAMPTON

The Edge

Switch

Hobbit

Dancing Man

Slug & Lettuce

Popworld

Shenanigans

WINCHESTER

Alfie's

Pitcher & Piano

O’Neil’s

Vodka Bar

County Arms

University of Winchester

IOW

Fever and Boutique

Coburgs

PORTSMOUTH & GOSPORT

Pryzm