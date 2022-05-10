Fareham police reported at 10pm on Tuesday that ‘pretty much every unit in the district this evening has just responded to a report of a missing three-year-old boy in Bishop's Waltham’.

Among the police units scrambled to the area were Fareham and Gosport’s response team, the Fareham neighbourhood team, Gosport’s neighbourhood team, a dog unit, an armed response unit and Fareham and Gosport’s high harm reduction team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A three-year-old boy sparked a huge police response in Bishop's Waltham - but was hiding in his own bed

Fareham police’s Facebook post continues: ‘Thankfully, the child was located by the first arriving officers, hiding in his own bed. This was within minutes of them arriving on scene.

‘A big thank you to all the neighbours (almost every resident on the road) who came out to help look for the child!’