Pipeline protester who targeted pipeline due to skirt Bishop's Waltham jailed for breaching High Court injunction

A PROTESTER who targeted a fuel pipeline project that is due to run close to Bishop’s Waltham has been jailed for breaching High Court injunction

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 7:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 7:21 pm
Environmental protester Scott Breen, 48, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. He was jailed today for breaching a High Court injunction aimed at preventing disruption to work on the Southampton to London pipeline project. Picture: PA.
An environmental activist has been jailed for 112 days after he ‘flouted’ a High Court injunction aimed at preventing disruption to work on a 65-miles-long aviation fuel pipeline.

Scott Breen dug and occupied a 6-8ft pit and constructed a ‘rickety wooden shed’ next to the M25 at Chertsey in Surrey as part of a protest against the operations of oil company Esso on the Southampton to London Pipeline project.

The 48-year-old, whose is nicknamed ‘Digger’, admitted that breaching the court order.

Breen’s barrister, Annabel Timan, said the activist apologised and would ‘undertake not to engage in any further incursions on the land’.

She said: ‘Mr Breen’s motivation has always been to draw attention to climate change...we are in a climate crisis.’

The pipeline is due to be completed later this year.