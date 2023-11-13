News you can trust since 1877
Plans unveiled for McDonald’s at Whiteley Shopping Centre - this is where

Plans have been submitted for a new McDonald’s fast food restaurant at a shopping centre - but some locals are not happy.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT
The popular fast food chain has applied for planning permission to open a new restaurant and takeaway at Whiteley Shopping Centre where the former Chimichanga unit was located which closed in 2018.

Winchester City Council approved plans earlier this year to transform the site from a restaurant to a restaurant and takeaway. An application has been submitted by McDonald’s to install the company’s signage at the premises along with a new golden arch graphic and to build a new entrance at the site.

But some locals have voiced their disapproval after lodging an objection. Tamsin White said: “Fast food restaurants lead to excess rubbish - which McDonald's never takes responsibility for - unhealthy eating, and antisocial behaviour into the late hours.”

Mikaela Godley, from Fareham, said: “Considering Whiteley is already experiencing issues with boy racers around the roundabouts, I would really hate for a McDonald's to be built in this area when it's not necessary.”

For more details visit Winchester City Council’s planning portal and search applications 23/02296/AVC and 23/02297/FUL

