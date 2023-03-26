The ‘Playce’ will be built in Lords Court, Landport, near Arundel Court school, and is aimed at encouraging people to take exercise.

It is a ‘multi-skills activity space built using a pioneering scientific model for movement’, and is designed so anyone can use the space, from young and old and all skill levels, including those with disabilities and additional needs. There are also no separate play areas for different groups.

A Playce in the Netherlands - one is being built in Portsmouth Picture: University of Portsmouth

The project is a collaboration between the University of Portsmouth, the city council, and the Athletic Skills Model company.

Dr Martina Navarro, senior lecturer in the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science, said: “The Playce will be somewhere residents can get together, to not only be physically active, but engage in play and games. The most novel part of it is that the space is designed with the community in mind.

‘Our overall aim is to encourage a more fun, active lifestyle for people in the surrounding area.’

The city council has approved it being in Lords Court.

Lords Court in Landport, Portsmouth, which will see a Playce built Picture: University of Portsmouth

Schools, sports clubs, health centres, sports coaches and informal carers will also be able to use it to carry out their training or exercise programmes.

Cllr Darren Sanders, the council’s cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said: ‘Having the UK's first Playce is incredibly exciting. It is a great chance to improve play for hundreds of homes and builds on our excellent adventure playground nearby, one of six in the city, and the great work done in Arundel Court School.

‘Local people deserve to have more control over the area around them. I am delighted the university agrees and will involve local people in informing any design. I am also delighted the council is funding the training of local people to help everyone use this site to its fullest potential.

‘The council is already spending money to improve the rest of the Courts estate and I am delighted that this play space will now get the investment it deserves. It will be great to see how this project progresses.’

A Skills Garden in the Netherlands Picture: University of Portsmouth

The idea originated in the Netherlands, where more than 40 Playces and skill gardens have been built in schools, hospitals, sport clubs, and public spaces.