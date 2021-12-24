Plenty for Havant residents to look forward to in 2022 says Alan Mak MP

Alan Mak MP in Westminster

Next year celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee and thank her for 70 years of service to our country. At 95 years she is still going strong.

I know fellow sports fans are looking forward to the Commonwealth Games, and the Football World Cup. I’m giving away free Union flags and St George's flags to my constituents to mark these events. Please apply online: www.Alanmak.org.uk/Flag

In April, we commemorate the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands. Having visited the Falklands and met local veterans I encourage residents to join me in honouring their service and sacrifice.

Next year, I will organise my 7th annual Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair, and my 7th Community Information Fair, both of which are popular events with residents. Local employers, businesses, charities and community groups interested in exhibiting should contact me.

Finally, thanks to our incredible NHS staff, care workers and volunteers who continue to roll out our vaccination programme. Thanks also to everyone working during the festive period in frontline roles – your dedication is much appreciated.