A PODCAST featuring world-leading experts from the University of Portsmouth has returned with a new series.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:10 pm
A podcast highlighting ground-breaking work from the University of Portsmouth has returned for a new series.

Life Solved features guests who are working hard to tackle global challenges, uncover the mysteries of our existence, and improve life on planet Earth.

Nuclear power mythbusting, the future of Extended Reality, information as the fifth form of matter, and how satellite imagery can help save lives and fight crime are some of the global challenges addressed in the new series of the University of Portsmouth podcast Life Solved, which returned on Thursday.

Professor Jeremy Howells, pro vice-chancellor for research and innovation, said: ‘I am proud to say the University is leading the way in many areas of research, both nationally and internationally.

‘The Life Solved podcast helps lift the curtain on the incredible strides our staff and students are making, and gives the public a chance to hear how these achievements impact their day-to-day lives.’

University of Portsmouth