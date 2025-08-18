The service marked 80 years since Victory in Japan Day, the day when the Second World War came to an end with the surrender of Japan to the Allied forces. VJ Day took place on Friday, August 15 with the moving service held on Sunday, August 17 at St Mary’s Church.

A number of local veterans were in attendance as the community came out to pay their respects to those that fought. The church which sits inside Portchester Castle was full, with service-goers including the mayor of Fareham, listening to the stories of the veterans in attendance.

Here are 15 pictures of the service:

1 . VJ Day 80 Service The poignant service marked the moment that the Second World War ended. Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

2 . VJ Day 80 service Two VJ Day veterans Albert Westgate RAF (right) and Robin Boodle RN (left) both attended the service at St. Marys Church, Portchester on Sunday, August 17. Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales

3 . VJ Day 80 Service VJ Day was on August 15 and marks the day that Japan surrendered to the Allied forces bring WWII to an end. Photo: Nathan Lipsham Photo Sales