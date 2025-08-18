Veterans were honoured at a VJ Day 80 Service at St. Marys Church, Portchester on Sunday, August 17.placeholder image
Veterans were honoured at a VJ Day 80 Service at St. Marys Church, Portchester on Sunday, August 17.

Poignant ceremony sees local veterans honoured at VJ Day 80 service in Portchester

By Joe Williams
Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
A poignant service took place in Portchester this weekend as local veterans were honoured at a VJ Day 80 service.

The service marked 80 years since Victory in Japan Day, the day when the Second World War came to an end with the surrender of Japan to the Allied forces. VJ Day took place on Friday, August 15 with the moving service held on Sunday, August 17 at St Mary’s Church.

A number of local veterans were in attendance as the community came out to pay their respects to those that fought. The church which sits inside Portchester Castle was full, with service-goers including the mayor of Fareham, listening to the stories of the veterans in attendance.

Here are 15 pictures of the service:

The poignant service marked the moment that the Second World War ended.

1. VJ Day 80 Service

The poignant service marked the moment that the Second World War ended. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Two VJ Day veterans Albert Westgate RAF (right) and Robin Boodle RN (left) both attended the service at St. Marys Church, Portchester on Sunday, August 17.

2. VJ Day 80 service

Two VJ Day veterans Albert Westgate RAF (right) and Robin Boodle RN (left) both attended the service at St. Marys Church, Portchester on Sunday, August 17. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
VJ Day was on August 15 and marks the day that Japan surrendered to the Allied forces bring WWII to an end.

3. VJ Day 80 Service

VJ Day was on August 15 and marks the day that Japan surrendered to the Allied forces bring WWII to an end. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
The VJ Day 80 Service at St. Marys Church, Portchester on Saturday, August 17.

4. VJ Day 80 Service

The VJ Day 80 Service at St. Marys Church, Portchester on Saturday, August 17. Photo: Nathan Lipsham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortchesterJapanSt Mary's ChurchFareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice