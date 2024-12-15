Poignant scenes at Rowans Lake of Lights event at Canoe Lake

By Kelly Brown
Published 15th Dec 2024, 23:36 BST
There were poignant scenes at Canoe Lake where hundreds of people came together at a special Rowans event to remember their loved ones.

The Sunday evening event (December 15) gave family and friends the opportunity to dedicate a candle which was then placed on the lake to create a magical ‘Lake of Lights’ whilst reflecting on memories shared with loved ones who are no longer with us.

As well as lighting a candle, those taking part were also able to join a remembrance service led by Spiritual Support Lead, Bryony Wildblood, as well as listen to a band and choir who also performed.

Participants were also invited to make a donation at the fundraising event in air of Rowans Hospice based in Purbrook, Waterlooville.

To make a donation visit www.rowanshospice.co.uk/donate/

Pictures by Alex Shute:

Beautiful scenes at Canoe Lake as families came together to remember loved ones

Beautiful scenes at Canoe Lake as families came together to remember loved ones Photo: Alex Shute

Families and friends came together to light a candle to remember a loved one this Christmas

Families and friends came together to light a candle to remember a loved one this Christmas Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - The Clarke and Mills families

Pictured - The Clarke and Mills families Photo: Alex Shute

A band played at the Lake of Lights event

A band played at the Lake of Lights event Photo: Alex Shute

