Picture shows police and paramedics at crash scene as Portsmouth road closed
Police and paramedics are at the scene of a crash that has resulted in a road being closed.
Officers have cordoned off Oakwood Road in Hilsea as emergency services deal with the incident, which happened around 2.30pm.
An ambulance was spotted half way down the residential road.
Police have been contacted for more details.
