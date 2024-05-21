Breaking

Picture shows police and paramedics at crash scene as Portsmouth road closed

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st May 2024, 16:52 BST
Police and paramedics are at the scene of a crash that has resulted in a road being closed.

Oakwood Road in Hilsea has been closed off. Pic: Stuart VaizeyOakwood Road in Hilsea has been closed off. Pic: Stuart Vaizey
Oakwood Road in Hilsea has been closed off. Pic: Stuart Vaizey

Officers have cordoned off Oakwood Road in Hilsea as emergency services deal with the incident, which happened around 2.30pm.

An ambulance was spotted half way down the residential road.

Police have been contacted for more details.

