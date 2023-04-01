News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Police and paramedics called to Gosport Ferry Terminal yesterday evening

Police officers and emergency responders were seen rushing to Gosport Ferry Terminal yesterday evening.

By David George
Published 1st Apr 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 13:32 BST
Gosport Ferry. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Gosport Ferry. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Gosport Ferry. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Eyewitness accounts saw emergency services ‘all over’ the ferry terminal at 10pm yesterday, which takes people to and from Gosport and Portsmouth.

However, responders soon found that reports that had been made to them were not necessarily entirely accurate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth dad died from fall at hospitality unit as McLaren fined £650,000

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called around 9.30pm to a report a person had jumped into the water near the Gosport Ferry Terminal. Officers attended and further enquiries found this not to be the case.’

Most Popular

To contact police about a crime, people can call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

PolicePortsmouthHampshire