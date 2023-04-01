Gosport Ferry. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Eyewitness accounts saw emergency services ‘all over’ the ferry terminal at 10pm yesterday, which takes people to and from Gosport and Portsmouth.

However, responders soon found that reports that had been made to them were not necessarily entirely accurate.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We were called around 9.30pm to a report a person had jumped into the water near the Gosport Ferry Terminal. Officers attended and further enquiries found this not to be the case.’