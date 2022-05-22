The collision took place last night on the Isle of Wight, in Yarmouth Road.

A Yamaha XVS motorbike and a Ford Transit smashed into each other at about 6.40pm, police said.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police added: ‘Sadly, the 64-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene.

‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash or who have might have seen either vehicle before the incident.

Sergeant Jamie Barron said: ‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the either vehicle in the run up to the collision or maybe you have dash-cam footage?

‘Anyone with information is urged to contact us on 101 quoting Operation Elucidate.’

Those with information can make contact online or by calling 101 quoting 44220201520 or Operation Elucidate.